High wind warning issued for Sunshine Skyway Bridge

(WFLA) – A high wind warning has been issued for the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Saturday.
While the bridge has not been closed, drivers are asked to use caution while traveling over the bridge.
Winds will remain breezy out of the south on Saturday and there is a 10% chance we could see an isolated shower later on today, it would be mainly inland, according to Max Defender 8 meteorologist Amanda Holly.
