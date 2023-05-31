TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Heavy rain moving through the Tampa Bay area has caused a headache for drivers.

In St. Petersburg, the off-ramp on I-275 south to 54th Avenue South is closed due to flooding. A traffic camera showed emergency crews aiding a driver whose car was stuck in the water.

The lanes on I-275 at 5th Avenue North were also flooded. Drivers were spotted slowly moving through the area.

In Dade City, a large tree fell on 13th Street, between Florida Avenue and Howard Avenue. Police asked drivers to stay out of the area while they work to remove the tree.

(Dade City Police Department)

The rain is expected to continue into the evening hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.