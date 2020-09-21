LIVE NOW /
Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. closed in both directions for crash, downed power lines

(Source: Clearwater Police)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – An early morning crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard brought down power lines and closed the roadway in both directions, Clearwater police said.

The crash happened at Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Meteor Avenue around 3:45 a.m.

Police said a vehicle carrying four people crashed into a power pole. No injuries were reported.

Gulf-to-Bay is shut down in both directions between Gunn and Nimbus Avenues while Duke Energy makes repairs, which could take several hours. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

