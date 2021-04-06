Good Samaritans, 4 others seriously hurt at I-275 crash scene

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Good Samaritans who stopped to help a woman who crashed her car on Interstate 275 were seriously hurt after another car slammed into the woman’s vehicle, troopers said.

The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. at Interstate 275 near mile marker 31.

Troopers said a woman was involved in a crash and two women, ages 22 and 20, had stopped to help.

As those women were standing beside her car, a passing car hit the vehicle, which went into the median, rotated and hit the two pedestrians.

Both pedestrians, both drivers, ages 50 and 59, and two passengers in the second car, ages 16 and 25, suffered serious injuries.

It’s unclear if any charges are pending.

