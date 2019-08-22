Gas leak causes access lane closures on US 19 in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Drivers trying to get on the access lanes of US 19 from Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard to Drew Street should expect delays due to a gas leak.

According to police, the northbound US 19 access lanes from Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard to Drew Street are currently closed because of the leak.

The main lanes of US 19 are not affected. No evacuations or injuries have been reported.

Clearwater gas workers are currently on the scene for repairs to the 4-inch line after it was hit by construction workers.

Please check back for the latest updates on the lane closures.