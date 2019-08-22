Breaking News
Bullet pierces window at church preschool in St. Petersburg
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Gas leak causes access lane closures on US 19 in Clearwater

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
READY-NEW-POLICE-LIGHTS_120294

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Drivers trying to get on the access lanes of US 19 from Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard to Drew Street should expect delays due to a gas leak.

According to police, the northbound US 19 access lanes from Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard to Drew Street are currently closed because of the leak.

The main lanes of US 19 are not affected. No evacuations or injuries have been reported.

Clearwater gas workers are currently on the scene for repairs to the 4-inch line after it was hit by construction workers.

Please check back for the latest updates on the lane closures.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar