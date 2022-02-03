Gandy Blvd. lanes fully open after Tuesday’s tanker crash, fuel spill

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Westbound traffic is moving smoothly again along Gandy Boulevard days after a fuel tanker crash and leak, which closed parts of the road, the bridge and the Selmon Expressway.

Officials said the tanker overturned Tuesday afternoon at the corner of Westshore and Gandy boulevards. The truck was hauling 8,000 gallons of aviation fuel, which began leaking onto the asphalt, causing it to deteriorate. A number of businesses were evacuated, and people were told to shelter in place.

Tampa Fire personnel used soil from a median to create a dam that stopped the fuel from entering the sewer systems and waterways. They said the leak stopped around 4 p.m. Tuesday, and 1,200 gallons of fuel were recovered.

The Selmon was closed due to its proximity to the area, but reopened around 6 p.m.

Crews closed a portion of Gandy Boulevard, including the bridge for milling and resurfacing work. A portion of Gandy reopend on Wednesday, but drivers were unable to access the bridge from the lower Gandy Boulevard westbound lanes. By 5 a.m. Thursday, all westbound lanes had reopened.