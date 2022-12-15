TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says a number of roadways are closed in Spring Hill due to flooding from the storms.

A line of thunderstorms moved into the area Thursday morning. A tornado warning was issued for Hernando County an the rest of the Tampa Bay area until 4 p.m.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann says isolated tornadoes are possible.

The sheriff’s office says the storm is flooding streets in the area of Commercial Way and Spring Hill Drive and Parker Avenue and Spring Hill Drive. Drivers are being told to avoid the area at this time.