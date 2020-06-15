Fiery wrong-way crash snarls traffic on I-275 in Tampa

(Photo: Florida Highway Patrol)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A tractor-trailer hauling apple cider burst into flames Monday morning after it was hit by a sedan that was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 275.

The crash happened between Fletchers Avenue and Bearrs Avenue early Monday morning.

At least one person was injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Further information regarding the accident was not immediately available.

The Florida Highway Patrol closed both directions of the interstate, but the northbound lanes have since reopened.

Drivers can use Florida Avenue or Nebraska Avenue as a detour.

