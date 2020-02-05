Fiery crash snarls morning traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A fiery accident was affecting traffic for early morning commuters on the Howard Frankland Bridge Wednesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle rear-ended a dump truck in the southbound lanes of Interstate 275.

There was no word on injuries.

WFLA’s Meredyth Censullo says traffic is moving through the right lane and there are no longer any delays.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

