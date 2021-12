TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — All eastbound lanes are closed along Interstate 4 near 50th Street after a fiery crash that left two people dead in Tampa.

The crash happened in the area at about 2 a.m. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. There is no word on any other injuries.

Troopers have blocked off the eastbound lanes of the interstate near 50th Street and the on-ramp to the Selmon Connector. The lanes will be closed until further notice.

This story is developing and will be updated.