FHP: Deputy, driver injured in Tampa crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a Hillsborough sheriff’s deputy and a driver were both injured in a crash in Tampa Friday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Adamo Drive and Currie Davis Drive around 9 a.m.

According to troopers, the truck hit the patrol car before colliding with a power pole. The truck driver was seriously hurt, while the deputy suffered minor injuries.

Authorities have blocked off the westbound lanes of Adamo Drive between U.S. 301 and Falkenburg Road. The roadway will stay closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.