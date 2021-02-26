FHP: Deputy, driver injured in Tampa crash

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a Hillsborough sheriff’s deputy and a driver were both injured in a crash in Tampa Friday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Adamo Drive and Currie Davis Drive around 9 a.m.

According to troopers, the truck hit the patrol car before colliding with a power pole. The truck driver was seriously hurt, while the deputy suffered minor injuries.

Authorities have blocked off the westbound lanes of Adamo Drive between U.S. 301 and Falkenburg Road. The roadway will stay closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss