Troopers saw fewer drivers but more deadly crashes in 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Even though fewer cars are on the road because of the pandemic, Florida Highway Patrol officials are seeing an uptick in deadly crashes. We know 2020 was a deadly year, but it turns out it wasn’t just the coronavirus that was killing people; fatal traffic accidents went up.

State troopers saw a dip in the number of crashes on the road in March and April when everything shut down, but soon it started to climb again. While the number of drivers on the road dropped due to people working from home and kids not going to school FHP says those who were driving were taking advantage of the open space.

That meant not just more fatal crashes, but serious crashes with heavy injuries and death. The number of total people killed in crashes went up in 2020 compared to 2019 and 2018 despite less people on the roads. There were more than 3,000 fatal accidents on Florida roadways last year. More than 3,300 people died in those crashes. That’s more than in 2018 and 2019.

The FHP says drivers no longer had heavy traffic to control a heavy foot.

“Especially with the aggressive driving. Keep the speeds to the speed limits. Even though you might find those roadways not as busy as they typically would be it doesn’t mean we can go out there and drive like race car drivers,” said Sgt. Steve Gaskins with FHP.

State officials are blaming speed. Fewer cars on the road, more open space, more opportunities for the needle on the speedometer to reach farther on the dial.

Troopers started to notice more speeders as they started handing out more tickets. What they were surprised to find was how many fines they were writing up for people going over 100 miles per hour. In Tampa Bay, troopers saw a jump in 2020 from the previous year; more than 70%.

“Interstates around the Bay Area that you see, the big state roads, that typically have huge volumes of traffic were empty. So you had people out there that took advantage of the situation and were a little too heavy on the gas. We’ve been encountering drivers that are doing 90, 100 mph, 120, 130, 140,” said Sgt. Gaskins.

Florida Highway Patrol says they are stepping up to stop speeders and bring fatalities down. They are reminding drivers to slow down and follow the speed limit. If you don’t there are plenty of troopers in marked and unmarked cars that will find and fine you. They’re also focusing on places like the bridges where people might be more tempted to speed.