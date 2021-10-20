FDOT seeing more projects on tighter timelines as Tampa Bay’s population grows

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Explosive growth in the Tampa Bay area has the Florida Department of Transportation handling more projects on tighter timelines.

“We literally have hundreds of projects happening everyday,” FDOT spokesman Andy Orrell told 8 On Your Side. “Demand is growing so quickly.”

Orrell said FDOT has recently been conducting more traffic studies to help them designate problem areas that need work.

“Along the coast there’s a lot of capacity that’s already being met, so, there’s a lot of immediate project we need to start focusing on to be able to meet demand there. Then we look at the inner par of the state and the expansion that’s happening there is really astronomical,” Orrell said.

FDOT is working on a few projects in the outer Tampa Bay area, including:

“It’s finding that great balance between making things happen immediately and finding the best solutions to the challenges that are presented to us,” Orrell said.

Orell said a cure for traffic headaches on I-4 is also in the works.

“Hopefully it’s going to cause some expansion, as far as, number of lanes. There’s going to cause more designated place that will make places flow a little bit more quickly because we’re using new technologies in some cases haven’t been used in the state before,” he said.

FDOT asks drivers to be mindful of their crews in construction areas.

“Usually projects can go anywhere from a year to a couple of years depending on how involved they are and how much of a change they’re actually making,” Orrell said.