FDOT study hopes to ease traffic woes on Anna Maria Island

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Transportation is conducting a traffic study on Anna Maria Island to look for transportation solutions to help with the traffic issues on the island.

This is the first step in the process and the goal of this study is to identify transportation solutions to help with current and future traffic troubles here on the island.

Because of the limited roadways on the island, FDOT is looking at every type of solution for vehicles, parking, and bicycle and pedestrians.

“Some ideas that were mentioned were water taxis, but also park and ride situations, including trails along the roadways. This is so we can get a better mix of vehicles and other modes,” added Jennifer Marshall, project engineer.

8 On Your Side spoke with one of the engineers who says an important part of this is working with local agencies.

“Working with the locals really helps to solidify how those alternative modes really fit. There is limited driveway on the island, so adding pavement isn’t always going to be an option,” said Jennifer Marshall, project engineer.

FDOT is wrapping up this traffic study and finalizing all the recommendations for projects.

LATEST STORIES: