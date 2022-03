TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The westbound lanes of Adamo Drive are expected to be closed for several hours Friday morning as authorities investigate a deadly pedestrian crash.

Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed in the area of Adamo (State Road 60) and N. Maydell Drive.

The eastbound lanes of Adamo are open, but the westbound lanes remain closed between Orient and Maydell.

Drivers are being told to seek alternate routes.

This story is developing and will be updated.