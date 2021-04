PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A deadly collision is affecting traffic for morning commuters on the Gandy Bridge.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck and killed near the intersection of Gandy Boulevard and San Martin Boulevard shortly before 6 a.m.

The incident is affecting traffic in the westbound lanes of the roadway. Drivers are being told to use caution.

This story is developing and will be updated.