Fatal crash snarls traffic on I-75 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Traffic is backed up on I-75 this afternoon after a fatal crash near Fletcher Avenue.

The crash happened in northbound lanes of the interstate around noon Friday.

At least one person has died. It’s unclear how many others were injured.

The northbound outside lane is blocked and traffic is moving slowly.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

