Fatal crash snarls traffic on EB I-4 in Polk County

Traffic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A deadly crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County is causing traffic delays for early morning commuters Thursday.

The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near State Road 532.

As of this writing, the eastbound lanes remain closed. Drivers can use Highway 27 as a detour.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

