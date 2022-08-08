HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in the area of State Road 674 and Katie Stanaland Road in Hillsborough County.

There is no word on what led to the collision. A News Channel 8 crew was at the scene and saw a semi-truck blocking the road.

The Highway Patrol said State Road 674 is shut down in both directions.

Drivers are being told to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes until further notice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates and download the free News Channel 8 app to receive breaking news alerts.