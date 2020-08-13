LIVE NOW /
Troopers investigating fatal crash on I-275 in Tampa

Traffic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A fatal crash was affecting traffic for early morning commuters on Interstate 275.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the exit for Kennedy Boulevard.

Troopers shut down the northbound lanes of the roadway and were diverting traffic to Kennedy Boulevard.

The roadway has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

