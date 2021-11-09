Man killed, woman seriously hurt in crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tampa

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Tampa.

The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. in the area of MLK and Riga Boulevard.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a the driver of a sedan was traveling westbound on the roadway and turned left in front of a pickup truck, then hit it.

The driver of the sedan, a 55-year-old man from Riverview, died at the scene. The pickup driver, a 54-year-old Tampa woman, suffered serious injuries. Her current condition was unknown.

Further information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss