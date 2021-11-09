Man killed, woman seriously hurt in crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Tampa.

The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. in the area of MLK and Riga Boulevard.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a the driver of a sedan was traveling westbound on the roadway and turned left in front of a pickup truck, then hit it.

The driver of the sedan, a 55-year-old man from Riverview, died at the scene. The pickup driver, a 54-year-old Tampa woman, suffered serious injuries. Her current condition was unknown.

Further information was not immediately available.