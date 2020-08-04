LIVE NOW /
Fatal crash closes part of Adamo Drive in Tampa

Traffic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Adamo Drive Monday morning.

The crash happened overnight at the intersection of Adamo Drive and 36th Street.

Police have shut down the roadway from 39th Street to 50th Street for an investigation.

Drivers can use Orient Road to get around the accident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

