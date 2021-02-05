LIVE NOW /
Fatal crash closes exit from northbound I-75 to Selmon Expressway in Brandon

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A fatal crash has shut down an Interstate 75 exit ramp for the Selmon Expressway in Brandon.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate around 5 a.m. Friday morning. At least one person has died. There is no word on any other injuries.

The entire Interstate 75 northbound ramp to the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway is closed.

Drivers can use Interstate 4 or Bradnon Boulevard as alternate routes, or go south on Interstate 75 to get back onto the Selmon.

