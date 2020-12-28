Fatal crash closes all lanes of Paul Buchman Highway near Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are responding to a fatal crash that is affecting traffic near the Zephyrhills area.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Monday morning on Paul Buchman Highway, not far from County Line Road.

The highway is closed from County Line to Tollar Road. Drivers can use U.S. 301 as a detour.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

