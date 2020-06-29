Fatal crash blocks westbound lanes of I-4 in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are responding to a fatal crash that’s blocking westbound lanes on I-4 in Hillsborough County.
The accident happened near Charlie Taylor Road early Monday morning.
At least one person has died. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured or how many vehicles were involved.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
