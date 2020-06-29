LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Fatal crash blocks westbound lanes of I-4 in Hillsborough County

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Traffic Alert_20260

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are responding to a fatal crash that’s blocking westbound lanes on I-4 in Hillsborough County.

The accident happened near Charlie Taylor Road early Monday morning.

At least one person has died. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss