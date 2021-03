PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A fatal crash is affecting traffic for early morning commuters in Indian Rocks Beach.

The single-car crash occurred early Monday morning at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard, forcing the bridge there to close.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said one person has died, but further information was not available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

WFLA’s Deanne King has your detours in the video above.