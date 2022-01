TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A stretch of Dale Mabry Highway is closed Tuesday morning as police investigate a crash involving a dump truck.

Police said a dump truck driver suffered a medical episode and caused a crash at the intersection of Dale Mabry and Swann Avenue. Their current condition is unknown.

Police have blocked off both directions of Dale Mabry to investigate the crash and allow crews to repair downed power lines.

The highway will remain closed until further notice.