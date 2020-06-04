Breaking News
Driver suffers minor injuries after semi overturns on I-4 in Polk County

(Source: The Florida Highway Patrol)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver suffered minor injuries after a semi-truck carrying sweet potatoes overturned on Interstate 4 in Polk County on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened in the westbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 34.

Troopers say the driver lost control of the semi while slowing down for stopped traffic, and the truck turned on its side, blocking the westbound exit ramp.

The driver was treated for minor injuries. It’s unclear if they were cited.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

