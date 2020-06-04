POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver suffered minor injuries after a semi-truck carrying sweet potatoes overturned on Interstate 4 in Polk County on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The accident happened in the westbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 34.
Troopers say the driver lost control of the semi while slowing down for stopped traffic, and the truck turned on its side, blocking the westbound exit ramp.
The driver was treated for minor injuries. It’s unclear if they were cited.
LATEST STORIES:
- Coronavirus in Florida: State reports over 1.4K new cases, 41 deaths in latest update
- Orlando church donates $500,000 to nonprofits hit by COVID
- Police: Man refused at hospital pointed gun at nurse, guard
- ‘I’m aware of it before it’s too late’: Local teacher battling Alzheimer’s helps educate others on early detection, awareness
- Driver suffers minor injuries after semi overturns on I-4 in Polk County