Driver hurt after crash involving school bus in Clearwater, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was hospitalized after they were involved in a crash with a school bus in Clearwater Friday morning, according to police.

The crash happened Friday morning in the area of Drew Street and Highland Avenue. No children on the bus were hurt, police said, adding that the driver was being checked for injuries.

The driver of the car was rushed to Bayfront Health as a trauma alert, but their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Traffic in the area will be affected for some time, police said.