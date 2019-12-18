1 dead after crash with Longboat Key officer

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead after a crash with a Longboat Key officer Wednesday evening.
The crash occurred near 2121 Gulf of Mexico Drive.
The officer sustained non life threatening injuries but an occupant of the other vehicle was killed and another was hospitalized.
Gulf of Mexico Drive is closed in both directions in the area of the crash as officials investigate the incident.
