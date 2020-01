TAMPA (WFLA) — Detectives are investigating a double fatal crash at the entrance to the Tampa Airport.

The Tampa Police Department suggest drivers to use Spruce Street to get to the airport, as the entrance from I-275 N. is closed.

Travelers from Clearwater and Veteran’s Expressway are unaffected, TIA said.

Police said the road will be closed for several hours. TIA expects the road to open around 8 a.m.

This story will be updated.

