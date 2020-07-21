LIVE NOW /
Deputies respond to fatal crash on Highway 60 in Mulberry

WFLA photo

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – At least one person has died following a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck in Mulberry this morning.

The crash happened in the area of Highway 60 West and Old Highway 60 shortly before 7 a.m.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has responded to the incident.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

