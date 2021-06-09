Death investigation closes southbound lanes of I-275 at Fowler Avenue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 275 are closed at Fowler Avenue as police investigate a man’s death Wednesday morning.

Police said the 20-year-old was taken to St. Joseph’s hospital following an incident near Interstate 275 and Busch Boulevard, then pronounced deceased.

Further information about the man’s death was not immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

The southbound lanes of the interstate are currently closed between Busch and Fowler.

This story is developing and will be updated.

