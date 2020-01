MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – At least one person has died after crash involving a dump truck on I-275 in Manatee County.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the interstate at the US-41 exit.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the dump truck overturned and caught fire, but it’s unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The crash is causing backups on northbound I-275, which is down to one lane.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

