TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A deadly crash is affecting traffic on Interstate 75 in Gibsonton Monday morning.

The crash occurred at the off ramp from I-75 near Gibsonton Drive.

There is still no word on what led to the incident or how many people were hurt. At least one person has died.

Authorities have blocked off the southbound lanes of I-75 at U.S. 301.

To get around the crash, drivers can take U.S. 301 or U.S. 41 and head southbound to Big Bend Road.