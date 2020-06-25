Deadly crash snarls traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New_WX_TRAFFIC_ALERT_Graphic_109433

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A fatal crash is snarling traffic for afternoon commuters on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash, which happened in the northbound lanes of the bridge near Interstate 275’s mile marker 36.

At least one person has died. There is no word on any other injuries.

Troopers are asking drivers to use caution and said traffic delays should be expected until further notice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss