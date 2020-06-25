Deadly crash snarls traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A fatal crash is snarling traffic for afternoon commuters on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash, which happened in the northbound lanes of the bridge near Interstate 275’s mile marker 36.

At least one person has died. There is no word on any other injuries.

Troopers are asking drivers to use caution and said traffic delays should be expected until further notice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

