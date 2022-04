TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on U.S. 92 in Mango.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning at the intersection of U.S. 92 and Mango Road.

There is no word on what led to the incident.

All lanes of U.S. 92 are closed. Drivers can use Interstate 4, Old Hillsborough Road or Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard as a detour.