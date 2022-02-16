Deadly crash shuts down northbound lanes of I-275 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An early morning crash killed at least one person and shut down part of Interstate 275 in Tampa Wednesday.

The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. and closed all northbound lanes of I-275 at State Road 60 (Kennedy Boulevard).

Drivers will need to exit at Kennedy Boulevard, then take Westshore Boulevard to Lois Avenue to get back onto the interstate.

Commuters can also take the Gandy or Courtney Campbell Causeway into Tampa.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.