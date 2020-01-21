Police: Driver who fled traffic stop involved in deadly crash on I-275

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) -A driver was involved in a deadly crash on Interstate 275 after they fled a traffic stop in St. Petersburg early Tuesday morning, police say.

The Florida Highway Patrol said two people died after a crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 275 near 22nd Avenue North.

The accident happened around 4:15 a.m.

Police said an officer stopped one of the cars before the crash, but it sped off while he was standing by the window.

“The officer did not pursue, as he was not even in his cruiser,” a police spokeswoman said. “Several minutes later we learned of the crash on the interstate.”

The crash forced the closure of the northbound lanes of Interstate 275 at 22nd Avenue South. One inside lane is open.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

