TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least one person was killed in an early morning crash on U.S. 301 in Thonotosassa on Thursday.

There is still no word on what led to the crash, which happened at the intersection of U.S. 301 and McIntosh Road around 4:45 a.m.

WFLA’s Deanne King says U.S. 301 is closed in both directions from Knights Griffin Road to McIntosh Road.

Drivers can use Morris Bridge Road or Paul Buchman Highway as a detour.