TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on State Road 54 in Lutz.

The crash has closed all eastbound lanes of State Road 54 at Livingston Road.

There is no word on what led to the incident or how many people were hurt.

To get around the crash, drivers can use Collier Parkway, which becomes County Line Road to get onto Cypress Creek and back onto State Road 54.