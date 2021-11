TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least one person has died after a crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Hillsborough County.

The crash happened near the intersection of MLK and Falkenburg Road shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Investigators say a sedan collided with a semi-truck, but there is no word on what caused the crash.

The westbound lanes of MLK are closed. Further information was not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.