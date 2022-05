TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two lanes on Interstate 75 remain closed to traffic while the Florida Highway Patrol investigates a deadly crash in Tampa.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-75 near Fletcher Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

There is no word on what led to the incident.

Two northbound lanes remain closed as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

This story is developing and will be updated.