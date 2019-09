HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – At least one person has died following a crash on Interstate 75 early Monday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate at Gibsonton Drive.

WFLA’s Meredyth Censullo says all lanes of the roadway are closed. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Meredyth suggests using U.S. Highway 301 or U.S. Highway 41 as alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

