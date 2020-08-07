Lakeland man dies in Friday morning crash on I-4, FHP says

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -A driver died Friday morning following a rollover crash on I-4 in Polk County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened around 6:10 a.m. in the westbound lanes of State Road 400 (I-4) near the exit for Polk Parkway.

Troopers say a 28-year-old Lakleand man was heading west when he lost control of his vehicle, which went into a median and overturned.

The man was ejected and died at the scene.

The report did not mention whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss