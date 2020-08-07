Lakeland man dies in Friday morning crash on I-4, FHP says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -A driver died Friday morning following a rollover crash on I-4 in Polk County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The wreck happened around 6:10 a.m. in the westbound lanes of State Road 400 (I-4) near the exit for Polk Parkway.
Troopers say a 28-year-old Lakleand man was heading west when he lost control of his vehicle, which went into a median and overturned.
The man was ejected and died at the scene.
The report did not mention whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Further information was not immediately available.
