Lakeland man dies in Friday morning crash on I-4, FHP says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -A driver died Friday morning following a rollover crash on I-4 in Polk County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened around 6:10 a.m. in the westbound lanes of State Road 400 (I-4) near the exit for Polk Parkway.

Troopers say a 28-year-old Lakleand man was heading west when he lost control of his vehicle, which went into a median and overturned.

The man was ejected and died at the scene.

The report did not mention whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.

