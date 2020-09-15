U.S. 301 reopens after deadly collision in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA)―The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision on U.S. 301 in Riverview this morning.
The incident occurred on U.S. 301 and Rivercrest Drive and was affecting traffic in the area.
Troopers had blocked off the southbound lanes of the roadway, but it has since reopened.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
