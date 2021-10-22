Deadly bicycle crash affecting traffic on Brandon Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a deadly bicycle crash on State Road 60 in Brandon.

The crash happened Friday morning at the intersection of Brandon Boulevard and Lakewood Drive.

News Channel 8 is working to get more information about what led to the accident.

The crash investigation is blocking the eastbound lanes of Brandon Boulevard. WFLA’s Deanne King says drivers can use eastbound Brandon Parkway, coming off the Selmon, or Lumsden Road as a detour.

This story is developing and will be updated.