CSX shuts down major road in St. Pete for emergency repairs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) — Residents in St. Petersburg are worried about possible traffic problems a major road closure will cause this week.

All of this is coming after the traffic nightmare last week in South Tampa when drivers were stuck in their cars for hours.

CSX has closed down 22nd Ave North near 25th Street to conduct emergency repairs to the railroad tracks. The emergency repairs may be because of exposed nails and loose wood on the tracks.

This portion of the road is set to be closed Monday, March 2nd and will remain closed until Friday March 6th. CSX tells 8 On Your Side the road is expected to open Friday at 5 p.m.

