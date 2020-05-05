Crash snarls traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol has responded to a crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge this morning.
The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 275 near mile marker 34. Troopers have left one lane open.
At least one person was injured, according to troopers, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
