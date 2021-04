TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department has responded to a serious crash involving multiple vehicles on the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Police said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of the Causeway, just west of Rocky Point Drive.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear if anyone else was seriously hurt.

Police said the westbound lanes of the Causeway will be closed for several hours.

This story is developing and will be updated.